Barkei named Horizon League Goalkeeper of the Year

Jim Barkei (1) scoops up the ball in the game against Oakland

NKU goalkeeper Jim Barkei was named Horizon League Goalkeeper of the Year Monday afternoon.

The redshirt junior had a .797 save percentage in his first year as a Norse after transferring from Loyola along with a .84 goals against average. Barkei recorded eight shutouts during the regular season, which ranked first in the Horizon League. In Horizon League matches, he led the league in saves (36), shutouts (5) and save percentage (.857).

He was also named Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 28 and Oct. 16.

“Jim has taken this opportunity to join us at NKU and has excelled in the net this season,” head coach Stu Riddle said in a statement.

The Horizon League also announced that Harvey Moyes named as a member of the All-Horizon League freshman team. He started 16 games for the Norse and was fifth on the team in minutes played. His lone goal of the season was the game winning goal against Dayton.

“Harvey had a very good freshman year with us, and we know he will be a big part of what we are doing in future seasons,” Riddle said.

The Norse ended the season at 7-6-4, but finished seventh in the Horizon League standings and missed the Horizon League playoffs.