The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

NKU+Athletics+announced+that+they+will+be+partnering+with+Braxton+Brewing+to+create+a+beer+garden
NKU Athletics announced that they will be partnering with Braxton Brewing to create a beer garden

NKU Athletics announced that they will be partnering with Braxton Brewing to create a beer garden

Photo Courtesy of NKU Athletics

Photo Courtesy of NKU Athletics

NKU Athletics announced that they will be partnering with Braxton Brewing to create a beer garden

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
November 1, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Sports, Sports Features, Women's Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Northern Kentucky Athletics announced Tuesday they will be partnering with the Covington based Braxton Brewing Company to create the Braxton Beer Garden in BB&T Arena. Braxton will also be creating a new beer called the “Norse Pale Ale.”

“Norse Pale Ale is a bright, citrus-forward pale ale that is sure to be a fan favorite,” Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company, said in a statement, “and there’s no better place to enjoy it than the newly constructed Braxton Beer Garden right in BB&T Arena.”.

The beer garden will be located in the Valhalla veranda at the south end of BB&T Arena and will feature a bar made of empty bourbon barrels, high definition TVs and Braxton imagery.

Admission to the beer garden is free; food will also be available for purchase. The Braxton Beer Garden will be open for the first time on Nov. 4, when the men’s and women’s basketball teams open up exhibition play. The women start at noon, while the men are scheduled to start at 2:30. 

It will also be open during for the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball games that will be played at BB&T Arena this season. The beer garden will also be open for concerts and other events held in BB&T Arena.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Soccer

    Gruelle’s grittiness leads to success in orthodontia and coaching

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Soccer

    Breaking: Hamblin named Horizon League Player of the Year

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Game Coverage

    Norse snap losing streak with win over Penguins

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    News

    Pro-life display destroyed again: an issue of free speech

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Game Coverage

    Libs hits career milestone as Norse fall to Golden Grizzlies

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Arts & Life

    GALLERY: Black Women’s Organization fashion show highlights local talent

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    News

    ‘Hold that weight’: Students rally against sexual assault

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Soccer

    International talent jumpstarts Norse rebuilding process

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    News

    Kentucky Hall closed for six-month renovation

  • NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership

    Breaking News

    SGA passes DACA solidarity resolution

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
NKU athletics and Braxton Brewing agree to partnership