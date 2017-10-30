Women’s soccer to play IUPUI in semi-final match

September 27, 2017--Rachel Conoway (22) follows a ball in the air in the game against Wright State at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Ky

It took two overtime periods and penalty kicks, but the NKU women’s soccer team now knows who they will be playing Thursday.

The third seeded IUPUI Jaguars defeated sixth seeded Cleveland State in PK’s Monday night to move onto the semi-final game against second seeded NKU on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Milwaukee.

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the final regular season game of the season.

Meanwhile, the fourth seeded Wright State Raiders defeated fifth seeded UIC. The Raiders advance to face Milwaukee, the number one seed in the Horizon League.

The winners will face off in the Horizon League Championship on Saturday night.

Scouting IUPUI

The Jaguars were 13-5-2 in the regular season and finished 6-2-1 in Horizon League play. The Jaguars scored 29 goals during the season and allowed just 23 goals to their opponents.

The Jaguars are led by Valentine Pursey on offense, who is tied with NKU’s Jessica Frey and Macy Hamblin for the Horizon League lead in goals with 10. She was named to the Horizon League All Freshman team.

Krissy Kirkoff was named to the Horizon League First Team on Monday and leads the Jaguars in assists with 10. She has also made six goals on the season.

IUPUI goalkeeper Sophia Lipka made 73 saves on the season and allowed just 11 goals during the season. The sophomore also received Horizon League First Team honors. She made three saves in Monday’s victory over Cleveland State