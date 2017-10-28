Norse clinch second seed in Horizon League tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU women’s soccer team and IUPUI played to a 1-1 draw in the final regular season game of the season Friday night in Indianapolis. The Norse record stands at 9-5-2 and 6-1-2 in Horizon League play while IUPUI is 13-5-1 on the season and 6-2-1 in league play.

Neither team scored until the final eight minutes of regulation. IUPUI struck first in the 83 minute, when Valentine Pursey headed in a goal to put the Jaguars up 1-0. The goal was Pursey’s ninth of the season.

In the 85 minute, Macy Hamblin was able to score from just outside the box on an assist from Jessica Frey to tie the game at 1-1. The goal was Hamblin’s 10th goal of the season.

Neither team was able to score in the two overtime periods that followed. NKU shot 20 times and put nine shots on goal while IUPUI shot 22 times and put seven shots on goal.

Norse goalkeeper Emily Lohmann made six saves on the night while Sophia Lipka made eight saves for the Jaguars.

Horizon League Tournament preview

NKU has secured the second seed in the Horizon League tournament and have earned a first round bye. Milwaukee has earned the number one seed and in the process earned home field advantage in the tournament.

Fourth seeded Wright State will play fifth seeded UIC in the first quarterfinal match on Monday while three seeded IUPUI will play sixth seeded Cleveland State in the second quarterfinal match.

The Norse will begin their defense of the Horizon League title on Thursday Nov. 2 in Milwaukee. They will face the highest remaining seed from the quarterfinal matches at 4 p.m. while the lowest remaining seed with play Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The championship game will take place on Saturday Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.. The winner will earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. All games will be available on ESPN3.