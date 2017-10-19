The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse move into first place in Horizon League

Ally+Perkins+scored+a+goal+and+assisted+on+a+goal+against+Oakland+Wednesday+night
Ally Perkins scored a goal and assisted on a goal against Oakland Wednesday night

Ally Perkins scored a goal and assisted on a goal against Oakland Wednesday night

Ally Perkins scored a goal and assisted on a goal against Oakland Wednesday night

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
October 19, 2017
Filed under Game Coverage, Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Northern Kentucky women’s soccer team defeated Oakland 3-0 Wednesday night in Oakland. The Norse improve to 9-4-1 and 6-0-1 in the Horizon League while the Grizzlies fall to 2-13-1 and 2-5 in league play.

With the victory and a 6-0 Milwaukee victory over previous league leader IUPUI, NKU is now in sole possession of first place in the Horizon League standings heading into Saturday’s match with Cleveland State.

The Norse started the scoring in the 13 minute, when Samantha Duwell scored her second goal of the season on an assist from Ally Perkins. 

In the 29 minute, forward Macy Hamblin was able to score her ninth goal of the season on an assist from fellow forward Jessica Frey.

Perkins scored the final goal in the 65 minute on an assist from Hamblin. The goal was the second of Perkin’s season. 

The Norse shot 15 times and were able to put nine shots on goal while limiting Oakland to just two shot attempts in the match. Norse goalkeeper Emily Lohmann saved both shots.

The Norse will play their final home match of the season against Cleveland State on Saturday at the NKU Soccer Stadium. The Norse will honor their four seniors Macy Hamblin, Jessica Frey, Kayte Osterfeld and Elizabeth Wittwer. 

The match starts at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN3 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse battle Flames to 0-0 draw

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Three first half goals power NKU past Green Bay

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Hamblin’s offensive prowess lifts her into NKU record books

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse Volleyball takes down Panthers for second-straight win

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse extinguish Flames in five sets

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse split Horizon League weekend matches

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse defeat Detroit Mercy for fourth consecutive victory

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse Force hopes to gain strength as athletics succeed

  • Norse move into first place in Horizon League

    Game Coverage

    Norse earn sixth victory of season over Memphis

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Norse move into first place in Horizon League