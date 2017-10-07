The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

Calvin+Murphy+%283%29+communicates+with+teammates+as+he+prepares+to+throw+in+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Marshall
Calvin Murphy (3) communicates with teammates as he prepares to throw in the ball during the game against Marshall

Calvin Murphy (3) communicates with teammates as he prepares to throw in the ball during the game against Marshall

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Calvin Murphy (3) communicates with teammates as he prepares to throw in the ball during the game against Marshall

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
October 7, 2017
Filed under Game Coverage, Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The NKU men’s soccer team fell to Oakland Saturday afternoon 2-1 at the NKU Soccer Stadium. The game was moved from a 7 p.m. start time to a 4:30 p.m. start time due to potential threat of thunderstorms in the Northern Kentucky area.

The Norse fall to 6-3-3 on the season and 2-2-1 in league play while the Grizzlies improve to 4-8 and 2-3 in Horizon League play. 

The Norse played the final 60 minutes with just 10 players on the field, after Felix Komolong received a red card and was disqualified from the game. 

The Grizzlies struck first in the 34 minute when Austin Ricci received a pass in the box from Nebojsa Popovic and put it past Jim Barkei. The goal was Ricci’s eighth of the year.

In the 73 minute, Calvin Murphy tied the game for the Norse. The goal was the second of Murphy’s career.

The Norse were unable to hold off the Grizzlies in the final minutes though, as Alec Greene was able to score on a cross from Popovic to give Oakland the 2-1 lead.

Oakland shot 12 times and put six shots on goal while the Norse shot 10 times and put four shots on goal. The Norse took 10 corner kicks but were unable to convert while the Grizzlies survived without a single corner kick opportunity.

The Norse will now look ahead to their matchup with UIC next Saturday at the NKU Soccer Stadium. The match will begin at 4 p.m. and will be available to watch on ESPN3. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse Volleyball takes down Panthers for second-straight win

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse extinguish Flames in five sets

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse split Horizon League weekend matches

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse defeat Detroit Mercy for fourth consecutive victory

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse Force hopes to gain strength as athletics succeed

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse earn sixth victory of season over Memphis

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse volleyball go 1-1 in first two Horizon League games

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse record fifth shutout of the season in victory over IUPUI

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Norse draw Marshall 2-2

  • Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse

    Game Coverage

    Barkei wins Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week after shutout at CSU

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Late goal pushes Grizzlies past Norse