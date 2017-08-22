Frey scores twice in victory over Morehead State

Kailey Ivins got the start in the midfield for the Norse against EKU

Forward Jessica Frey scored two second half goals to lift the NKU Norse over Morehead State 2-1 on Monday night. The Norse improve to 2-0 on the season while the Eagles fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Eagles took the lead in the 55th minute after the Norse knocked the ball into their own goal. The Norse would recover in the 63rd, when Frey scored on an assist from Kayte Osterfeld. In the 68th minute, Frey would score again, this time on a double assist from Shawna Zaken and Rachel Conaway.

Frey now has three goals on the season.

That would be all the Norse would need to put the Eagles away. Goalkeeper Emily Lohmann finished with five saves, three coming in the second half.

The Norse shot 20 times in the match, including 12 second half shots, while the Eagles managed to shoot just eight times during the entire match.

Macy Hamblin shot six times, three times on goal, but was unable to convert a shot for NKU. Freshman Kailey Ivins took two shots on goal, but wasn’t able to collect her first collegiate goal.

The Norse will travel to play Indiana State at 7 p.m. on Friday before returning home to face Appalachian State on August 29.