Police Beat week of Feb. 21

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

Feb. 11: Police responded to a call of a possible heroin overdose in Norse Hall; the subject was hospitalized. Due to the Good Samaritan laws, police did not prosecute.

Feb. 12: A report was received that sometime on Feb. 8, handlebars were separated from the frame of a bicycle and stolen.

Feb. 13: A police pursuit of a 13-year-old driver ended in a collision at the Nunn and University Drive roundabout, injuring a Campbell Co. officer and the suspect. Both were released from St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. The teen suspect faces charges for fleeing police and receiving stolen property.

Feb. 14: A vehicle was stopped for speeding at the intersections of University and Campus Drive. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol with an open alcoholic beverage in his car.