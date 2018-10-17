Weather: freeze warning in effect Thursday morning

Bundle up, NKU: A freeze warning will be in effect for campus and surrounding tri-state counties until tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning indicates that temperatures will fall into the lower 30s late tonight into early Thursday morning. Unprotected plants will likely be damaged or killed by this, so be sure to bring them inside.

Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Kenton, Pendleton, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen and Robertson counties are under the freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.

In Ohio, Hamilton, Warren, Adams and Brown counties are under the same warning.

A freeze warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected, which can cause damage to plants and vegetation. A Frost Advisory, issued for expected widespread frost, is also in effect Thursday for much of central and eastern Kentucky, including Louisville, Lexington and Pikeville, Kentucky.

According to the NWS, Thursday’s high temperature will be 54 degrees followed by clear skies and a low temperature of 36.