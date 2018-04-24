Police Beat week of April 25
April 24, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
April 17: Professor received a harassing card in the mail at the Landrum Academic Center.
April 17: Theft of money from a book bag at Campus Rec Center.
April 20: Officers responded to RA report of a large party in Norse Hall. Several students, all over 21, were consuming alcoholic beverages.
April 22: Northern Terrace hall director reported student in possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found student was also in possession of marijuana.