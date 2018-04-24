The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Police Beat week of April 25

Northerner Staff
April 24, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

April 17: Professor received a harassing card in the mail at the Landrum Academic Center.

April 17: Theft of money from a book bag at Campus Rec Center.

April 20: Officers responded to RA report of a large party in Norse Hall. Several students, all over 21, were consuming alcoholic beverages.

April 22: Northern Terrace hall director reported student in possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found student was also in possession of marijuana.

Police Beat week of April 25