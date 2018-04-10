Police Beat week of April 11
April 10, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
April 3: Campus Security Authority reported a rape occurred in University Housing between March 30 and April 1.
April 3: Property was taken from a dorm room in Commonwealth Hall.
April 8: Report of drug-related activity at NKU rental property on Sunset Drive.
April 9: Caller received a call reporting an allegation of slander in the Albright Health Center.