Police Beat week of April 11

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

April 3: Campus Security Authority reported a rape occurred in University Housing between March 30 and April 1.

April 3: Property was taken from a dorm room in Commonwealth Hall.

April 8: Report of drug-related activity at NKU rental property on Sunset Drive.

April 9: Caller received a call reporting an allegation of slander in the Albright Health Center.