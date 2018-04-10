The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Police Beat week of April 11

Northerner Staff
April 10, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

April 3: Campus Security Authority reported a rape occurred in University Housing between March 30 and April 1.

April 3: Property was taken from a dorm room in Commonwealth Hall.

April 8: Report of drug-related activity at NKU rental property on Sunset Drive.

April 9: Caller received a call reporting an allegation of slander in the Albright Health Center.

Police Beat week of April 11