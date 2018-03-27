The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

What you missed at SGA March 26

Student Government Association meets Mondays at 3:30 in SU 104.

From NKU SGA

Student Government Association meets Mondays at 3:30 in SU 104.

Blake Girlinghouse, Reporter
March 27, 2018
Filed under News, SGA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Government Association hosted the first reading of two resolutions. Here’s what you missed at SGA on 3/26:

Muslim prayer room resolution

Senator Allison Vesgas wrote  a resolution that would designate a prayer room on campus for Muslim students. This room would be outfitted with prayer carpets, appropriate lighting and running water.

“Access to a prayer room would be beneficial to students that do not drive since the nearest mosques in the area are in Clifton, Ohio and in Florence, Kentucky,” Vesgas said.

The designation of a permanent Muslim prayer room would also benefit students that commute as “they would have a place to pray away from home.”

Founders Hall had a Muslim prayer room within Founder’s Hall until the university started renovations. That left Muslim students to schedule vacant rooms in the Albright Health Center.

“Prayer is definitely important to [Muslim students]. It’s something that we have to do everyday, five times a day. Just because there’s not a [designated] room for us doesn’t mean we’re going to put our prayer on hold,” Vesgas said.

Sexual assault resources on Canvas

Senator Adam Zarnowski of the students rights committee created a resolution that asks for sexual assault and power-based violence resources to be posted on the dashboard portal page of Canvas.

“Including an outline of lesser known policies and resources in such a location as that it would be readily viewed by all students would be a cost effective method to raising awareness of these resources amongst the student body,” Zarnowski said.

This resolution would also request this information to be included in every class syllabus as more professors move syllabi online. This information would be updated and included semesterly.

“Hopefully this would make these resources more prominent throughout NKU’s domain to help give aid to those victims that need attention,” Zarnowski said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    Crime

    Police Beat week of March 28

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    RECAP: SGA candidates debate for the student body vote

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    For NKU, retaining students is a multi-pronged effort

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    NKU trends toward diversity

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    What you missed at SGA March 19

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    Crime

    Police Beat week of March 21

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    SU Starbucks to close for renovations in May

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    Breaking News

    Choral director steps down after sexual harassment investigation

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    Early Childhood Center closing in June

  • What you missed at SGA March 26

    News

    Parking, housing and dining rates increase

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
What you missed at SGA March 26