Police Beat week of March 28

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

March 20: Subject reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown person since November.

March 22: Suspect drove through the south gate of Kenton Garage, causing severe damage.



March 23: Subject told police his vehicle’s rear tires were slashed in Lot F.

March 23: Subject cited for removing the wheel of their car with an immobilizer boot still on it in Lot P.

March 25: Subject told police cash was stolen from their wallet.