The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Police Beat week of March 28

Sam Rosenstiel

Sam Rosenstiel

Northerner Staff
March 27, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

March 20: Subject reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown person since November.

March 22: Suspect drove through the south gate of Kenton Garage, causing severe damage.

March 23: Subject told police his vehicle’s rear tires were slashed in Lot F.

March 23: Subject cited for removing the wheel of their car with an immobilizer boot still on it in Lot P.

March 25: Subject told police cash was stolen from their wallet.

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
