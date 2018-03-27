Police Beat week of March 28
March 27, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
March 20: Subject reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown person since November.
March 22: Suspect drove through the south gate of Kenton Garage, causing severe damage.
March 23: Subject told police his vehicle’s rear tires were slashed in Lot F.
March 23: Subject cited for removing the wheel of their car with an immobilizer boot still on it in Lot P.
March 25: Subject told police cash was stolen from their wallet.