A walk across campus

It’s all too easy to look at NKU from afar and assume there’s not a lot going on. The people around you can get lost in the shuffle between classes, part-time jobs and life outside of school. Worse still for any newspaper editor is hearing a frustrated reporter complain that there’s “nothing going” on at NKU.

So we sent our reporters on a walk.

They found an abundance of inspiring stories beneath the concrete walls of Nunn Hall and inside the glass-enclosed classrooms of the Health Innovation Center. We’re very excited to share some of them with you in this special and first-ever Northerner “Walk Across Campus.”

We take a closer look at the students who are doing amazing things here, in the community and in far-off places.

Take a walk with us, and discover what’s going on beneath the surface at NKU.