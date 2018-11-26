A view of Loch Norse.

Emerson Swoger

A walk across campus

Sam Rosenstiel, Editor-in-Chief

November 26, 2018

It’s all too easy to look at NKU from afar and assume there’s not a lot going on. The people around you can get lost in the shuffle between classes, part-time jobs and life outside of school. Worse still for any newspaper editor is hearing a frustrated reporter complain that there’s “nothing going” on at NKU.

So we sent our reporters on a walk.

They found an abundance of inspiring stories beneath the concrete walls of Nunn Hall and inside the glass-enclosed classrooms of the Health Innovation Center. We’re very excited to share some of them with you in this special and first-ever Northerner “Walk Across Campus.”

We take a closer look at the students who are doing amazing things here, in the community and in far-off places.

Take a walk with us, and discover what’s going on beneath the surface at NKU.

 

Take a trip to Campus Recreation Center to learn about the climbing club that scales campus bouldering wall. When they’re not in the Rec Center, these adrenaline junkies travel to remote corners of Kentucky and Tennessee to partake in their hobby.

 

 

Read the story of a sorority sister who has a passion for helping others and whose life was changed by her travels to Africa and the children she met there. She plots her post-graduation plan and discusses her future serving in Uganda.

 

 

Learn about the music students who practice their craft in the Fine Arts Center until the early morning hours and juggle a hectic day-to-day schedule.

 

 

Take a peak in on rehearsal for a dance recital and see how dancers learn to shine their light in a new way on and off the stage. See where the NKU dancers plan to shine in the future.

 

 

 

