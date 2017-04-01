The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

Trey+Ganns+starts+his+swing.+Ganns+went+1-3+with+2+RBI+and+3+runs+scored
Trey Ganns starts his swing. Ganns went 1-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored

Trey Ganns starts his swing. Ganns went 1-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Trey Ganns starts his swing. Ganns went 1-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored

Christopher Decker, Sports Editor
April 1, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Featured Story, Game Coverage, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The NKU baseball team fell to Youngstown State 8-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Norse fall to 9-16 on the season and 4-1 in the Horizon League while the Penguins improve to 6-17 and 3-5 in league play.

Kyle Colletta finished the day 2-4 with a homerun two RBI and two runs scored while Mike Moffatt went 2-4 with a run scored. Trey Ganns went 2-5 at the plate with a homerun, but took the loss for the Norse on the mound. 

After pulling ahead 2-1 with a Kyle Colletta two run homer in the second inning, Trey Ganns allowed a three run homer to Andrew Kendrick in the third inning, Kendrick’s second of the game. 

Ganns struggled from that point on, lasting just one more inning and allowing another run in the fourth inning. 

After a quiet fifth inning, Travis Rowland and Jordan Menfee allowed three runs in the top of the sixth inning after a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, single, and sacrifice fly to give the Penguins an 8-2 lead. 

The Norse began their comeback in the sixth inning, when Dominic Mercurio hit a homerun. Jake Richmond then hit a three run homer that scored Colletta and Moffatt to cut the Youngstown State lead to 8-6.

In the seventh, Ganns homered to right field to cut the lead to 8-7. 

Print Friendly

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    WATCH: New season, new field: turf outfield to benefit future Norse

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Norse can’t keep up with Flyer bats

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Norse can’t hold four run lead, fall to Redhawks

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Norse fall in final game of double header to lose series

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Ganns double in the ninth lifts Norse over Redhawks

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Norse comeback falls short against Colonels

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Norse Notebook: Richmond, Colletta catch fire in first Horizon League series

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    UPDATE: Norse complete sweep of Panthers

  • Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

    Baseball

    Norse drop series to Radford

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Norse comeback falls short against Penguins