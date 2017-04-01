Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

Trey Ganns starts his swing. Ganns went 1-3 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored

The NKU baseball team fell to Youngstown State 8-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Norse fall to 9-16 on the season and 4-1 in the Horizon League while the Penguins improve to 6-17 and 3-5 in league play.

Kyle Colletta finished the day 2-4 with a homerun two RBI and two runs scored while Mike Moffatt went 2-4 with a run scored. Trey Ganns went 2-5 at the plate with a homerun, but took the loss for the Norse on the mound.

After pulling ahead 2-1 with a Kyle Colletta two run homer in the second inning, Trey Ganns allowed a three run homer to Andrew Kendrick in the third inning, Kendrick’s second of the game.

Ganns struggled from that point on, lasting just one more inning and allowing another run in the fourth inning.

After a quiet fifth inning, Travis Rowland and Jordan Menfee allowed three runs in the top of the sixth inning after a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, single, and sacrifice fly to give the Penguins an 8-2 lead.

The Norse began their comeback in the sixth inning, when Dominic Mercurio hit a homerun. Jake Richmond then hit a three run homer that scored Colletta and Moffatt to cut the Youngstown State lead to 8-6.

In the seventh, Ganns homered to right field to cut the lead to 8-7.