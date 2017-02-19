Terry’s big night not enough to take down Vikings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU women’s basketball team fell to Cleveland State 77-58 Saturday afternoon in Cleveland. The Norse fall to 8-19 on the season and 4-11 in the Horizon League while Cleveland State improves to 13-14 overall and 8-8 in Horizon League play.

NKU kept the game close in the first half with their three point shooting. The Norse went 6-12 in the first half from downtown to keep the Norse withing striking distance going into halftime. The Vikings, however, would score 23 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Norse, who would never recover.

The Norse could not keep up with the Vikings hot shooting. Cleveland State shot 45 percent on the night while the Norse shot just 34 percent on the night. The Vikings also turned NKU over 15 times and outrebounded the Norse 41-35.

Mikayla Terry led the Norse with 20 points and dished out four assists but also committed six turnovers. Taryn Taugher followed with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Vikings had four players who scored double digit points, including Khayla Livingston who scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. Ashanti Abshaw scored 15 points and recorded three steals and dished out four assists.

The Norse will play again on Monday when they face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Oakland at 7 p.m.. They will then return to BB&T Arena on Friday to face Milwaukee.