Strong second quarter propels Milwaukee past NKU

NKU's Kasey Uetrecht (23) led NKU with 19 points in a loss to Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Milwaukee used a strong second quarter Saturday afternoon to defeat the NKU women’s basketball team 72-44.

After leading 22-11 after one quarter, the Panthers (9-4) outscored the Norse (4-10) 19-3 in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Milwaukee shot 53.3 percent in the first half (16 of 30), while holding NKU to just 27.3 percent. In the second quarter, the Norse made just 1 of 8 from the floor.

Kasey Uetrecht led the Norse with 19 points. Hayley Combs added seven points. NKU was outrebounded 41-24.

Steph Kostowicz led the Panthers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Five different Milwaukee players scored in double figures.

The Norse will open up the 2017 portion of the schedule at 5 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Arena against Cleveland State. It is part of a doubleheader Thursday evening, with the men playing Youngstown State at 7:30.

SUMMARY

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

at Klotsche Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee 72, Northern Kentucky 44

N — 11 – 3 – 16 – 14 –44

M — 22 – 19 – 25 – 6 — 72

(44) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 1-0-0-2, Lyttle 2-0-2-6, Terry 0-0-1-1, Wiegman 2-1-0-5, Uetrecht 8-2-1-19, Taugher 0-0-4-4, Combs 1-0-5-7. TOTALS 14-3-13-44.

(72) MILWAUKEE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Farley 4-2-0-10, Lindstrom 4-4-0-12, Lindner 4-2-2-12, Ford-Washington 1-0-0-2, Kostowicz 8-1-2-19, Hayes 1-0-0-2, Reit 1-1-0-3, Cunningham 1-0-0-2, Swan 2-2-4-10. TOTALS 26-12-8-72.

FIELD GOALS: N 14/43 (Uetrecht 8/15, Lyttle 2/4, Wiegman 2/3); M 26/58 (Kostowicz 8/10, Farley 4/8, Lindstrom 4/5, Lindner 4/5)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: N 3/15 (Uetrecht 2/6); M 12/25 (Lindstrom 4/5)

FREE THROWS: N 13/22 (Combs 5/8, Taugher 4/4); M 8/9 (Swan 4/4)

REBOUNDS: N 24 (Terry 7, Wiegman 5); M 41 (Kostowicz 10, Odegard 7, Swan 5)

ASSISTS: N 7 (Terry 2, Wiegman 2, Taugher 2); M 19 (Swan 5, Ford-Washington 4)

STEALS: N 3; M 5

BLOCKED SHOTS: N 3 (Lyttle 2); M 4

TURNOVERS: N 13; M 13