Green Bay opens title defense with win over NKU

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Perennial Horizon League power Green Bay shot 52 percent from the floor Thursday night, defeating the NKU women’s basketball team 70-39.

After NKU opened the game leading 5-2, the Phoenix closed the first quarter on a 15-0 run. As the second quarter began, Green Bay expanded that run to 26-0.

It was a tough night from the floor for the Norse. NKU shot just 32.5 percent (13 of 40). Meanwhile, the Phoenix shot 51.7 percent (30 of 58). Green Bay forced 25 NKU turnovers while committing only five.

Kelley Wiegman led the Norse (4-9) with 13 points. Shar’Rae Davis added eight points. Kasey Uetrecht had 10 rebounds to go with four points.

Mehryn Kraker led Green Bay (10-2) with 17 points. Jessica Lindstrom added 11 points. Eleven different Green Bay players scored.

NKU continues the Milwaukee road trip 3 p.m. Saturday against the Panthers.

Summary

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

at Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay 70, Northern Kentucky 39

N — 5 – 7 – 8 – 19 — 39

G — 17 – 18 – 18 – 17 — 70

(39) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lyttle 2-0-0-4, Terry 0-0-2-2, Clark 1-1-0-3, Wiegman 4-3-2-13, Uetrecht 1-0-2-4, Davis 3-2-0-8, Taugher 1-0-0-2, Thomas 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 13-7-6-39.

(70) GREEN BAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wellnitz 1-0-0-2, Kraker 7-1-2-17, Lindstrom 5-0-1-11, LeClaire 4-1-0-9, Weitzer 1-0-0-2, Wurtz 2-1-0-5, Hibner 1-1-2-5, Wolf 3-0-0-6, Dier 1-0-0-2, Wolf 2-0-0-4, Terry 3-0-1-7. TOTALS 30-4-6-70.

FIELD GOALS: N 13/40 (Wiegman 4/7, Davis 3/7); G 30/58 (Kraker 7/9, Lindstrom 5/8, LeClaire 4/6)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: N 7/21 (Wiegman 3/5, Davis 2/5); G 4/15

FREE THROWS: N 6/9; G 6/9

REBOUNDS: N 33 (Uetrecht 10, Lyttle 8, Terry 5); G 24 (Lindstrom 5, Hibner 4, James 4)

ASSISTS: N 10 (Uetrecht 2); G 20 (James 7, Wellnitz 5, Kraker 5)

STEALS: N 1; G 15 (LeClaire 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: N 1; G 0

TURNOVERS: N 25; G 5