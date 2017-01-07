Norse win first Horizon League game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU Norse beat Youngstown State 87-81 in overtime Saturday night for their first Horizon League victory of the season. The Norse improve to 5-11 while the Penguins drop to 4-10.

Rebecca Lyttle, Kasey Uetrecht, and Mikayla Terry all finished in double figures for the Norse. Lyttle finished the game 23 points and 11 rebounds, giving her a double-double on the night. Uetrecht also finished the game with a double-double, scoring 22 points and recording 16 rebounds.

The Norse shot well in the first half, shooting 61 percent in the first quarter and 57 percent in the second quarter.

After leading by double digits most of the game, Youngstown State roared back to force overtime. The Norse scored just 13 points and shot 33 percent in the 4th quarter while the Penguins scored 27 points.

The Norse recovered in overtime to beat the Penguins.

