Faulkner hits career high as Norse blast Penguins

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Mason Faulkner scored a career-high 26 points Thursday night, as the NKU men’s basketball team cruised to an 83-70 win over Youngstown State.

Faulkner, a freshman, made 10 of 16 from the floor. He also had five rebounds and four assists. He was one of four Norse in double figures in scoring.

Drew McDonald had another double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Carson Williams had 12 points, while Lavone Holland II scored 11.

A 17-2 NKU run late in the first half gave the Norse the margin they needed. They led by as many as 24 until a late Youngstown State run made the final margin closer.

Northern Kentucky shot 51.6 percent from the floor (32 of 62) while holding Youngstown State to 40 percent shooting (26 of 65).

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

at BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky 83, Youngstown State 70

Y — 20 – 50 — 70

N — 35 – 48 — 83

(70) YOUNGSTOWN STATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Donlan 1-1-2-5, Frantz 3-1-3-10, Santiago 5-0-1-11, Morse 4-0-5-13, Kaufman 3-0-0-6, Hartfield 4-0-0-8, Haygood 5-0-1-11, Ferguson 0-0-2-2, Strollo 1-0-0-2, Davis 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 26-2-16-70.

(83) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Garnett 2-1-0-5, Williams 4-0-4-12, Murray 3-2-0-8, Holland II 5-0-1-11, McDonald 6-1-2-15, Garrett 1-1-0-3, Faulkner 10-3-3-26, Gillis 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 32-9-10-83.

FIELD GOALS: Y 26/65 (Santiago 5/10, Haygood 5/8, Hartfield 4/6, Morse 4/14); N 32/62 (Faulkner 10/16, McDonald 6/15, Holland 5/10)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: Y 2/15; N 9/26 (Faulkner 3/8, Murray 2/3)

FREE THROWS: Y 16/21 (Morse 5/6); N 10/17 (Williams 4/4, Faulkner 3/3)

REBOUNDS: Y 33 (Santiago 9, Donlan 5, Kaufman 4); N 41 (McDonald 15, Holland 6, Faulkner 5)

ASSISTS: Y 14 (Santiago 5); N 17 (Holland 4, Faulkner 4, Garnett 3)

STEALS: Y 5; N 7 (Garnett 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: Y 1; N 3 (McDonald 2)

TURNOVERS: Y 13; N 18