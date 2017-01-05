The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Critical free throws lift Cleveland State past NKU

Matt Sexton

Mikayla Terry (4) drives around a defender during Thursday's game against Cleveland State.

Matt Sexton, Editor-in-Chief
January 5, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Sports, Women's Basketball

  • Shar'Rae Davis (0) looks inside during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Mikayla Terry (4) drives around a defender during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Kasey Uetrecht (23) directs traffic during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Kasey Uetrecht (23) drives to the basket during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Rebecca Lyttle (3) pulls down a rebound during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Kelley Wiegman (22) drives around a defender during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Mikayla Terry (4) looks for room to drive to the basket during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Taryn Taugher (11) passes up to Kasey Uetrecht (23) during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Rebecca Lyttle (3) looks to shoot during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)
  • Rebecca Lyttle (3) is fouled during Thursday's game against Cleveland State. (Matt Sexton)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Cleveland State’s offense came back to live just in time for the Vikings.

After a furious rally by the NKU women’s basketball team Thursday evening, Cleveland State made its final three field goals and six free throws to defeat the Norse 58-54.

Khayla Livingston led Cleveland State with 19 points, including a cold-blooded three with 44.9 second left. Ashanti Abshaw added 15 points while Olivia Voskuhl had 14.

Mikayla Terry led the Norse with 14 points. Kasey Uetrecht added 12 points. Rebecca Little just missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds.

This story will be updated.

 

