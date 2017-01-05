Critical free throws lift Cleveland State past NKU

Mikayla Terry (4) drives around a defender during Thursday's game against Cleveland State.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Cleveland State’s offense came back to live just in time for the Vikings.

After a furious rally by the NKU women’s basketball team Thursday evening, Cleveland State made its final three field goals and six free throws to defeat the Norse 58-54.

Khayla Livingston led Cleveland State with 19 points, including a cold-blooded three with 44.9 second left. Ashanti Abshaw added 15 points while Olivia Voskuhl had 14.

Mikayla Terry led the Norse with 14 points. Kasey Uetrecht added 12 points. Rebecca Little just missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and 12 rebounds.

This story will be updated.