Norse defense finishes strong in win over Eastern Illinois
December 7, 2016
Filed under Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Sports
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Holding Eastern Illinois to just one field goal over a seven-minute stretch late in the second half, the Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated the Panthers 80-70 Wednesday night at BB&T Arena.
The win is the third straight for the Norse (6-3). Eastern Illinois falls to 5-4 on the season.
After being outrebounded in the first half, the Norse hit the boards hard in the second half. NKU outrebounded EIU 26-14 in the second half.
The Norse had just two offensive rebounds in the first half. They finished with 13 for the game.
Lavone Holland II led the Norse with 28 points. Drew McDonald finished with 17 points.
Cornell Johnston led the Panthers with 17 points.
This story will be updated.
Summary
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016
At BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky
Northern Kentucky 80, Eastern Illinois 70
E — 37 – 33 — 70
N — 39 – 41 — 80
(70) EASTERN ILLINOIS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Muusa Dama 6-0-1-13, Patrick Muldoon 2-0-0-4, Demetrius McReynolds 5-2-4-16, Cornell Johnston 5-5-2-17, Montell Goodwin 4-0-1-9, Casey Teson 1-1-0-3, Ray Crossland 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 26-8-10-70.
(80) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jeff Garrett 4-0-0-8, Carson Williams 4-0-2-10, Drew McDonald 5-0-7-17, Cole Murray 3-2-0-8, Lavone Holland II 8-6-6-28, Jordan Garnett 1-0-1-3, Brandon Maxwell 1-0-0-2, Mason Faulkner 1-0-0-2, Brennan Gillis 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 28-8-16-80.
FIELD GOALS: E 26/57 (Dama 6/9, McReynolds 5/9, Johnston 5/9); N 28/57 (Holland 8/15, McDonald 5/11, Garrett 4/9, Williams 4/6)
3 POINT FIELD GOALS: E 8/18 (Johnston 5/8); N 8/26 (Holland 6/10)
FREE THROWS: E 10/14 (McReynolds 4/4); N 16/22 (McDonald 7/8, Holland 6/10)
REBOUNDS: E 30 (Crossland 8, Dama 6); N 37 (Williams 9, Garrett 8, McDonald 5, Garnett 5)
ASSISTS: E 8 (Goodwin 3, McReynolds 2); N
STEALS: E
BLOCKED SHOTS: E
TURNOVERS: E