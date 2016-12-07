The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Norse defense finishes strong in win over Eastern Illinois

Matt Sexton, Managing Editor
December 7, 2016
  • Carson Williams (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Carson Williams (23) drives to the basket during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Cole Murray (25) goes for a layup during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Drew McDonald (34) steps around a defender during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Drew McDonald (34) drives around a defender during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Drew McDonald (34) looks to pass the ball during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Drew McDonald (34) catches a pass during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Brandon Maxwell (2) drives the baseline during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Lavone Holland II (30) crosses over a defender during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Lavone Holland II (30) drives around a defender during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Jeff Garrett (4) goes up for a dunk during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Jeff Garrett (4) drives to the basket during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Jeff Garrett (4) dribbles around a defender during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)
  • Mason Faulkner (11) goes up to shoot during Wednesday's game against Eastern Illinois. (Colin Johnson)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Holding Eastern Illinois to just one field goal over a seven-minute stretch late in the second half, the Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated the Panthers 80-70 Wednesday night at BB&T Arena.

The win is the third straight for the Norse (6-3). Eastern Illinois falls to 5-4 on the season.

After being outrebounded in the first half, the Norse hit the boards hard in the second half. NKU outrebounded EIU 26-14 in the second half.

The Norse had just two offensive rebounds in the first half. They finished with 13 for the game.

Lavone Holland II led the Norse with 28 points. Drew McDonald finished with 17 points.

Cornell Johnston led the Panthers with 17 points.

This story will be updated.

Summary

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

At BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky 80, Eastern Illinois 70

E — 37 – 33 — 70
N — 39 – 41 — 80

(70) EASTERN ILLINOIS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Muusa Dama 6-0-1-13, Patrick Muldoon 2-0-0-4, Demetrius McReynolds 5-2-4-16, Cornell Johnston 5-5-2-17, Montell Goodwin 4-0-1-9, Casey Teson 1-1-0-3, Ray Crossland 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 26-8-10-70.

(80) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jeff Garrett 4-0-0-8, Carson Williams 4-0-2-10, Drew McDonald 5-0-7-17, Cole Murray 3-2-0-8, Lavone Holland II 8-6-6-28, Jordan Garnett 1-0-1-3, Brandon Maxwell 1-0-0-2, Mason Faulkner 1-0-0-2, Brennan Gillis 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 28-8-16-80.

FIELD GOALS: E 26/57 (Dama 6/9, McReynolds 5/9, Johnston 5/9); N 28/57 (Holland 8/15, McDonald 5/11, Garrett 4/9, Williams 4/6)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: E 8/18 (Johnston 5/8); N 8/26 (Holland 6/10)

FREE THROWS: E 10/14 (McReynolds 4/4); N 16/22 (McDonald 7/8, Holland 6/10)

REBOUNDS: E 30 (Crossland 8, Dama 6); N 37 (Williams 9, Garrett 8, McDonald 5, Garnett 5)

ASSISTS: E 8 (Goodwin 3, McReynolds 2); N 

STEALS: E

BLOCKED SHOTS: E

TURNOVERS: E

