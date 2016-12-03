WATCH: Japanese Culture Festival 2016

Dean DeRoche / Drew Hendricks / Brad Long

International Education Week called the annual Japanese Culture Festival at NKU on Wednesday, November 16th. The festival, hosted by The Japanese Language School of Cincinnati, provided students with many opportunities to connect and learn about Japanese culture. The festival included many activities such as calligraphy, karate, kendo demonstrations, tea ceremonies, dancing and much more.