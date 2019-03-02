The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Women’s basketball clinches victory in last game of regular season

Norse defeat Detroit Mercy Titans 81-63

Women’s basketball clinches victory in last game of regular season

Northerner Staff
March 2, 2019
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

NKU women’s basketball team rounded out an 11-17 regular season with a victory at Detroit Mercy. The final score of the contest was 81-63.

Freshman point guard Ally Niece had an electric match, leading the Norse with 22 points and 8 boards. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos contributed 14 points and redshirt junior guard Molly Glick posted 11 points.

The Norse move to conference tournament play against no. 4 IUPUI Jaguars in Detroit on March 5. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport for all NKU sports news.

Women’s basketball clinches victory in last game of regular season