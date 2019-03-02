Women’s basketball clinches victory in last game of regular season
Norse defeat Detroit Mercy Titans 81-63
March 2, 2019
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball
NKU women’s basketball team rounded out an 11-17 regular season with a victory at Detroit Mercy. The final score of the contest was 81-63.
Freshman point guard Ally Niece had an electric match, leading the Norse with 22 points and 8 boards. Freshman point guard Taylor Clos contributed 14 points and redshirt junior guard Molly Glick posted 11 points.
The Norse move to conference tournament play against no. 4 IUPUI Jaguars in Detroit on March 5. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport for all NKU sports news.