Norse defeat conference rival Wright State 68-64

The NKU men’s basketball team hold off Horizon league rivals Wright State 68-64. The Norse now move 4-1 in conference play and 14-4 overall. Wright State Raiders moves to 2-3 in the conference and 9-9 overall.

Senior forward Drew McDonald led the night with 22 points and 12 rebounds achieving his 9th double-double of the season. Redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Tate follows with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe put up 14 points for the Norse with 3 assists.

Next, the Norse head to Cleveland State to face the Vikings at 7 p.m. Watch that match live on ESPN+.

This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport on Twitter for NKU sports updates.