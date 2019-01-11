Norse defeat conference rival Wright State 68-64
Norse break losing streak, now 4-4 against Wright State since joining Horizon league.
January 11, 2019
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports
The NKU men’s basketball team hold off Horizon league rivals Wright State 68-64. The Norse now move 4-1 in conference play and 14-4 overall. Wright State Raiders moves to 2-3 in the conference and 9-9 overall.
Senior forward Drew McDonald led the night with 22 points and 12 rebounds achieving his 9th double-double of the season. Redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Tate follows with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Junior guard Tyler Sharpe put up 14 points for the Norse with 3 assists.
Next, the Norse head to Cleveland State to face the Vikings at 7 p.m. Watch that match live on ESPN+.
This game coverage will be updated. Follow @northernersport on Twitter for NKU sports updates.