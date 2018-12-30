Women’s basketball falls to Jaguars 48-70

The Norse women’s basketball team fell in their second game of conference play to the IUPUI Jaguars 48-70 in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Norse were led by freshman point guard Ally Niece who scored 12 points and had 4 rebounds, followed by junior guard Kennedy Archer who scored 7 points by going 3-4 in the field. Sophomore forward Kailey Coffey led the Norse’s boards with 7 rebounds. Coffey also added a team-high 4 assists.

The first half of the game started off slow for both teams, scoring a combined 8 points in the first six minutes. The Norse started to pick things up by the end of the minute as redshirt junior guard Molly Glick and sophomore forward/center Grayson Rose earned a pair of layups. The Norse still trailed 14-6 by the end of the first quarter.

The Norse started to pick up during the second quarter after sophomore forward Jazmyne Geist went on a 5-0 run. The Norse took advantage of several Jaguar fouls and managed to get within five points of the Jaguars before the Jaguars went on a 6-0 run ending the half at a 34-23 advantage.

In the second half, the Norse shots weren’t falling as well. The third quarter of the game’s field goal percentage sitting at 46.2 percent and 25.0 percent in the fourth quarter. The Norse were outscored by the Jaguars 19-13 in the third quarter. The Jaguars continued the trend in the fourth quarter making it hard for the Norse to make a comeback, finishing the match up with a 70-48 loss.

The Norse are still 18-4 all-time against IUPUI, who are also 1-1 in conference play after falling to Wright State 75-78.

Hot off a win over the UIC Flames on Friday, the Norse couldn’t keep the momentum going and slip to 2-10 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

In the new year, the Norse women’s team faces the Milwaukee Panthers at BB&T Arena on Thursday, Jan. 3. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.