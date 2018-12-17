GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena
December 17, 2018
Filed under Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Sports
NKU’s men’s basketball team defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 72-66 on Sunday night.
Drew McDonald scored 21 points with 10 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double of the year. Zaynah Robinson posted 19 points, and Tyler Sharpe hit 15 points and a career-record seven assists. Dantez Walton also added ten points, bringing the number of players to post double-digits to four.
Next, the Norse will face the Northern Illinois Huskies on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at BB&T Arena. NKU students will receive one free guest ticket, and the Mason Firecrackers will perform at halftime.