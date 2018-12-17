The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu

GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

NKU+players+react+after+a+play+during+the+game+against+Miami+University.+The+Norse+defeated+the+RedHawks+72-66.
Back to Article
Back to Article

GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

Colin Johnson

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

NKU players react after a play during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated the RedHawks 72-66.

Colin Johnson, Photo Editor
December 17, 2018
Filed under Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gallery|12 Photos
Colin Johnson
NKU students cheer on the Norse during the game against Miami University. The Norse defeated Miami 72-66.

NKU’s men’s basketball team defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 72-66 on Sunday night.

Drew McDonald scored 21 points with 10 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double of the year. Zaynah Robinson posted 19 points, and Tyler Sharpe hit 15 points and a career-record seven assists. Dantez Walton also added ten points, bringing the number of players to post double-digits to four.

Next, the Norse will face the Northern Illinois Huskies on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at BB&T Arena. NKU students will receive one free guest ticket, and the Mason Firecrackers will perform at halftime.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Navigate Left
  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    News

    College students need to learn to love naps

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Arts & Life

    BCM hopes to destress students with pancakes

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Reviews

    REVIEW: the 1975’s new album dazzles

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    News

    Finals Week: when are your NKU exams?

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Video

    WATCH- Nontraditional Students and Their Stories

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    News

    Raising Cane’s opens on US 27

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Video

    WATCH- How Steely Library Can Get You Through Finals

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Game Coverage

    NKU falls to UC on the road, 78-65

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Breaking News

    Chase College of Law announces new dean

  • GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena

    Arts & Life

    NKU Philharmonic to bring multimedia to life

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
GALLERY: Norse defeat RedHawks at BB&T Arena