The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

Grace+White+%281%29+and+Molly+Glick+%2824%29+talk+to+Head+Coach+Camryn+Whitaker+during+a+free+throw+in+the+game+against+Cleveland+State.
Grace White (1) and Molly Glick (24) talk to Head Coach Camryn Whitaker during a free throw in the game against Cleveland State.

Grace White (1) and Molly Glick (24) talk to Head Coach Camryn Whitaker during a free throw in the game against Cleveland State.

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Grace White (1) and Molly Glick (24) talk to Head Coach Camryn Whitaker during a free throw in the game against Cleveland State.

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
March 2, 2018
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






At the beginning of February, it seemed the NKU Norse women’s basketball team had found their stride. A three game win streak over Milwaukee, Oakland and Detroit Mercy had the Norse sitting in sixth place in the Horizon League standings.

The momentum did not last, however, as the Norse would lose their last four games of the season, including a blowout loss to ninth place UIC on the road and a heartbreaker against Youngstown State during senior night in BB&T Arena.

The Norse ended their season 8-21 with a 6-12 conference record, which earned them the eighth seed in the Horizon League tournament. NKU will face Detroit Mercy, the ninth seed, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Provided by the Horizon League
2018 Horizon League Women’s Basketball Bracket

Last season, NKU fell to 10th seeded UIC in the first round of the tournament.

The Norse swept the season series against Detroit Mercy this season. The Titans are just 2-21 on the season and 2-16 in Horizon League play, both wins coming against the Flames.

The Titans allow almost 80 ppg and only score 59 ppg. The Norse defense holds teams to 61.3 ppg but score just 57.8 ppg.

While the Norse may have a decent first round draw, it will get exponentially more difficult. Should NKU defeat the Titans, they will face nationally ranked Green Bay, who won the Horizon League regular season title and are looking to secure their 16th Horizon League tournament champion.

The Norse upset the Phoenix earlier in the season in BB&T Arena on Dec. 30. Since then, Green Bay has just lost one time to Cleveland State.

The Norse have shown signs throughout the season that they can compete with everyone in the Horizon League, but haven’t found a way to put it all together. NKU’s defensive limits possessions, but with such a limited offensive game it’s difficult for the Norse to pull out victories late in games.

Friday’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 2:30 p.m. in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will be available on ESPN3.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    Preview: Tate excited to make impact in first Horizon League tournament

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    Norse players honored in Horizon League voting

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    Norse fall to FC Cincinnati in spring exhibition match

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    #NorseNotebook Who should win Horizon League Player of the Year?

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    GALLERY: Norse cut down the nets after winning regular season title

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    NKU wins Horizon League regular season title with victory over IUPUI

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    Norse take first place in the Horizon League with victory over UIC

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    #NorseNotebook Loyalty makes NKU senior class stand out

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Game Coverage

    Men’s tennis looking to work through freshman growing pains

  • Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy

    Baseball

    Ross looks to guide Norse to Horizon League success in 2018

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Preview: Women’s basketball ready to take on Detroit Mercy