WATCH- Building and Racing at the NKU Baja Club

Emma Wilson, Jen McMahon, and Katherine Vieth

February 26, 2018
Have you ever wanted to create your own four wheeler? Then Norse Baja is the place for you! These students combine business with engineering as they design and build a vehicle from start to finish, then enter it into competitions. If you would like to learn more or stop in to see what they are working on, Baja meets on Wednesday’s at 5:45pm in the Business Center.

