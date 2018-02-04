The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Norse defeat Milwaukee to break three game losing streak

Kailey Coffey (23) looks for a teammate to pass to during the game against IUPUI.

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
February 4, 2018
Filed under Game Coverage, Sports, Women's Basketball

The NKU women’s basketball defeated Milwaukee on the road 60-57 on Saturday. The Norse improve to 4-8 in the Horizon League and 6-17 overall while Milwaukee has a 17-7 record and are 8-4 in conference.

Molly Glick led the way for the Norse with 15 points on the night while Kailey Coffey and Jazmyne Geist both scored 12 points. Coffey finished with 10 rebounds.

Jamie Reit led all scorers with 18 points for the Panthers while Bailey Farley scored 14 points. The two were the only Milwaukee players with double digit points.

NKU shot 45 percent for the game while Milwaukee shot just 30.8 percent. The Panthers were held to just 14.8 percent shooting from the field in the first half.

The Norse took a 29-15 lead into halftime after shooting just over 46 percent in the first half. Seven different players scored a basket for NKU in the first half.

The Panthers would come roaring back, however, shooting nearly 50 percent in the second half and winning both the third and fourth quarters. After a three and three made free throws by Riet, the Panthers were able to pull withing two points with four seconds left.

After a free throw by Mikayla Terry, Coffey blocked Farley’s shot as time expired to seal the victory for NKU.

The Norse will return home on Thursday to face Oakland at 5 p.m. before a Saturday matchup with Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m..

Norse defeat Milwaukee to break three game losing streak