Holland scores 1,000th career point in win over Oakland

Lavone Holland II (30) fights toward the basket in the game against UIC.

Lavone Holland II (30) fights toward the basket in the game against UIC.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The NKU men’s basketball team defeated the Oakland Grizzlies 87-83 in Oakland Friday night. The Norse move to 3-0 in Horizon League play while the Grizzlies fall to 1-2 in Horizon League play.

Lavone Holland scored his 1,000 career point in the second half. He joins Drew McDonald as the second Norse this season to reach that milestone. Holland was essential in the victory, scoring 19 points and dishing out three assists.

Carson Williams led the way for the Norse, scoring 21 points on 8-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Jeff Garrett and Jordan Garnett both finished in double figures with 11 points and 10 points respectively.

Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds. Martez Walker finished with 19 points while Jalen Hayes scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.

After starting the game with a 10-4 lead, Oakland battled back to take the lead with 11:35 left in the half. The Grizzlies went on an 8-0 run to take a 40-30 lead with 1:12 left in the half and held a 47-41 lead at half.

The Norse shot 44 percent in the first half while the Grizzlies shot 57 percent and 37.5 percent from three.

NKU turned it around in the second half, retaking the lead 57-52 with 15:56 left to play. The Grizzlies would make a run at the end of game, cutting the lead to 81-79 with just 27 seconds left. McDonald, Garnett and Mason Faulkner would knock down free throws to keep the game out of reach.

The Norse shot 62.9 percent in the second half while the Grizzlies shot 48 percent from the field.

The Norse will play Detroit Mercy on Sunday to finish the two game road trip before heading home to face Wright State on Jan. 11.