ETSU gets revenge, defeat Norse in second match-up of the season

NKU's Carson Williams backs down a Berea defender on Wednesday night at BB&T Arena.

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
December 7, 2017
Filed under Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

East Tennessee State took their revenge on the NKU men’s basketball team Wednesday night, defeating the Norse 84-71 in Johnson City. The Norse fall to 6-3 on the season while the Bucs improve to 5-3. 

Carson Williams scored 22 points on 76 percent shooting for NKU. Drew McDonald added 10 points and Lavone Holland contributed 14 points. 

Devontavius Payne and Bo Hodges scored 16 and 14 points respectively off the bench for the Bucs. Jalan McCloud scored 12 points and dished out six assists.

ETSU shot nearly 60 percent in the game while the Norse shot 49 percent. The Norse shot just 43 percent in the first half while ETSU shot 59 percent. The Norse would shoot 53 percent in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough to get them back in the game.

With 8:05 left in the first half, Holland hit a three to bring the score to 26-23 in favor of ETSU. After the three, the Bucs outscored the Norse 20-5 to take a 46-28 lead into the half. 

NKU outscored ETSU 43-38 in the second half, but the halftime deficit was too much to overcome.

The Norse will take the floor again at BB&T Arena on Sunday Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. when they welcome Eastern Kentucky to Highland Heights. The game will be available to watch on the CW Cincinnati as well as ESPN3. 

