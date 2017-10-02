Norse defeat Detroit Mercy for fourth consecutive victory

September 27, 2017--Jessica Frey (12) prepares to take a shot on goal in the game against Wright State at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Ky

A goal from Shawna Zaken in the 35 minute lifted the NKU Norse women’s soccer team over Detroit Mercy 2-1 Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

The Norse now have a 4-0 record in Horizon League play and a 7-4 record overall while the Titans fall to 3-9-1 overall and 0-4 in Horizon League play.

The Norse took the lead just 28 seconds into the game, when Jessica Frey scored her ninth goal of the season. Samantha Duwell and Macy Hamblin collected the double assist on the play.

The Titans struck back in the 34 minute, when Suzie Redick outran the defense and scored to tie the game at 1-1.

Zaken would score a minute later thanks to an assist from Payton Naylor, who put her crossed a pass from the corner to Zaken.

The Norse shot 15 times in the match and put five of those shots on goal while the Titans shot 12 times and put six shots on goal. Emily Lohmann collected five saves.

The Norse will now look ahead to Saturday when they will face Milwaukee in Milwaukee. The Panthers are 11-0-2 on the season and were picked as co-favorites to win the Horizon League with the Norse. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m..