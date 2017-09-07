Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

Emily Soltes (7) juggles the ball in the game against Murray State

Northern Kentucky University fell to the University of Cincinnati 1-0 Thursday night at the NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Norse fall to 3-3 on the season while the Bearcats improve to 5-0-1.

“We were a little bit disappointed in our performance,” head coach Bob Sheehan said. “But we have one more non league game.”

The ball stayed in Cincinnati’s favor the first half, as UC took 6 shots on goal against NKU goalie Emily Lohmann.

The Bearcats broke through in the 38th minute when Sophie Gorman dribbled the ball into box and scored.The goal was Gorman’s second of the season.

The goal highlighted a half that saw the Bearcats shoot 16 total times while the Norse shot just one time. The Bearcats also earned five corner kicks in the half while the Norse had zero.

Over the course of the game, Hamblin attempted a goal shot twice.

A substantial number of fouls was made throughout the game by both teams. By the start of the second half, UC had 5 fouls and Northern Kentucky had 6 fouls.

Both teams were persistent in their offense, but the defense of U.C. barred Northern Kentucky from getting very far.

For the game, Cincinnati took 26 total shots while the Norse only shot the ball four times. Twelve different Bearcats got a shot off while seven players place a shot on goal.

NKU Macy Hamblin took three of the four Norse shots, placing two of those shots on goal. Payton Naylor was also able to get off a shot on goal

Despite allowing the one goal, Lohmann made nine saves including several diving saves in the box against U.C. forwards.

Northern Kentucky’s next game is an away game on Sept. 10 against Xavier. Sheehan is looking for his team to make a couple adjustments ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“We need to keep working hard, tighter defending, and continue to evolve,” Sheehan said. “So we are going to try to get a little bit better each day.”