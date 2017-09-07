The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

Emily+Soltes+%287%29+juggles+the+ball+in+the+game+against+Murray+State
Emily Soltes (7) juggles the ball in the game against Murray State

Emily Soltes (7) juggles the ball in the game against Murray State

Colin Johnson

Colin Johnson

Emily Soltes (7) juggles the ball in the game against Murray State

Kelly Salerno, Contributor
September 7, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Story will be updated with a photo gallery of tonight’s action

Northern Kentucky University fell to the University of Cincinnati 1-0 Thursday night at the NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Norse fall to 3-3 on the season while the Bearcats improve to 5-0-1.

“We were a little bit disappointed in our performance,” head coach Bob Sheehan said. “But we have one more non league game.”

The ball stayed in Cincinnati’s favor the first half, as UC took 6 shots on goal against NKU goalie Emily Lohmann.

The Bearcats broke through in the  38th minute when Sophie Gorman dribbled the ball into box and scored.The goal was Gorman’s second of the season.

The goal highlighted a half that saw the Bearcats shoot 16 total times while the Norse shot just one time. The Bearcats also earned five corner kicks in the half while the Norse had zero.

Over the course of the game, Hamblin attempted a goal shot twice.

A substantial number of fouls was made throughout the game by both teams. By the start of the second half, UC had 5 fouls and Northern Kentucky had 6 fouls.

Both teams were persistent in their offense, but the defense of U.C. barred Northern Kentucky from getting very far.

For the game, Cincinnati took 26 total shots while the Norse only shot the ball four times. Twelve different Bearcats got a shot off while seven players place a shot on goal.

NKU Macy Hamblin took three of the four Norse shots, placing two of those shots on goal. Payton Naylor was also able to get off a shot on goal

Despite allowing the one goal, Lohmann made nine saves including several diving saves in the box against U.C. forwards.

Northern Kentucky’s next game is an away game on Sept. 10 against Xavier. Sheehan is looking for his team to make a couple adjustments ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“We need to keep working hard, tighter defending, and continue to evolve,” Sheehan said. “So we are going to try to get a little bit better each day.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    News

    NKU students show DACA support at Board of Regents meeting

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    News

    NKU students protest Sept. 5 DACA decision

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    News

    Bridging the gap: The search for unity

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    A&L Features

    Student-coded ‘JumpSeat’ wants to bring community, connection to NKU

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    News

    Boehne: Decision on new president estimated in early fall

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    News

    NKU physics professor’s project goes astronomical

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    Game Coverage

    Frey scores twice, Norse lose 3-2

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    Game Coverage

    First half goals guide Norse past Fort Wayne

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    News

    NKU Athletics, Matthew 25 Ministries accepting Hurricane Harvey donations

  • Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati

    Sports

    NKU’s Virag a perfect match at Western and Southern Open

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Norse offense struggles in loss to Cincinnati