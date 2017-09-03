Frey scores twice, Norse lose 3-2

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU Norse women’s soccer team lost 3-2 to Murray State on Sunday at the NKU Soccer Stadium, bringing their record to 3-2-0 on the season.

Murray State came into Sunday’s game with a record of 3-0-0, and they played well at the start on Sunday. The Racers kept possession in the NKU side of the field for nearly five full minutes before Rebecca Kubin scored, giving the Racers a 1-0 lead.

In the 19th minute, NKU keeper Jennifer Farwell punched a ball out of danger, but right to Murray State’s Harriet Withers, who knocked it in before Farwell could get back into position, and the Racers took a 2-0 lead.

NKU did improve on the offensive end, and spent more time with the ball in the Murray State half of the field, but couldn’t break through.

At halftime, the Racers held a 2-0 lead, and were dominating the Norse in every category. Specifically shots, where the Racers held a 12-3 advantage.

“The first half, we didn’t play at the level we were capable of and I think we were cautious, probably a little too cautious,” Head coach Bob Sheehan said.

It took just three minutes for the Norse to find the net in the second half, when senior Jessica Frey scored her fourth goal of the season off of a rebound in the box.

“In the second half I think we came out with a much more aggressive mindset, challenged for more balls, and tried to get forward in the attack,” Sheehan said.

In the 71st minute, Murray State was issued a yellow card. On the ensuing free kick, NKU’s Kailey Ivins got the ball to Frey, and she found the back of the net to tie the game with her second goal of the day and her fifth of the season.

“Jess is a pacey forward, she jumps on loose balls, had two quality finishes,” Sheehan said. “Jess has really started her senior year very strong.”

The Norse defense held strong for a majority of the second half, but in the 87th minute, Murray State’s Kayla Travis showed tremendous skill by controlling the ball, spinning around, and burying a shot in the bottom corner away from Farwell, and the Racers took a 3-2 lead that they would hold for the final three minutes.

The Norse and Racers ended up even with eight shots on goal for each team, but the Racers held a 24-10 advantage in total shots. The Racers also had six more corner kicks than NKU.

“We can’t concede two goals to start the game,” Sheehan said. “We need to be more assertive and more aggressive on the opening whistle, and obviously we have to play the full 90 minutes,” Sheehan said.

The Norse host Cincinnati in the second installment of the Riverboat Rivalry on Thursday, Sept. 7. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN3.