Chamber of Commerce to honor NKU men’s basketball

The men's basketball team will need to win the Horizon League tournament to earn a place in the NCAA tounrament

Colin Johnson

The men's basketball team will need to win the Horizon League tournament to earn a place in the NCAA tounrament

Christopher Decker, Managing Editor
August 17, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Sports

The Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team will be the recipient of the ImageMaker award sponsored by Duke Energy, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. 

“It is both humbling and an honor to receive this recognition from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce,” head coach John Brannen said in a statement. “This is Northern Kentucky’s team and, I am proud to have a staff and group of student-athletes that promote such a positive image of this region. The support of this community during our Horizon League Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance was incredible and it was a pleasure to share that experience with the community.”

The NKY Chamber of Commerce will present the award to the team at their Annual Dinner on Thursday Sept. 28. Tickets for the event will be $95 a person or $950 for a table for 10.

The award is presented to an individual or group who has brought national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky area. The Norse join the 2014-15 Thomas More women’s basketball team as recipients of the ImageMaker award

The award comes just a few months after the Norse won the Horizon League and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

 

