Men’s Soccer to host FC Cincinnati reserves in preseason match

The NKU men’s soccer team will host the FC Cincinnati reserves on August 16 at 7 p.m. at the NKU Soccer Stadium. Admission is free for all NKU students, faculty and staff while general admission is $10.

“I’d like to thank the staff of FC Cincinnati for giving us this wonderful opportunity and being incredibly supportive of NKU soccer since I arrived on campus,” NKU head coach Stu Riddle said in a statement. “I think every young soccer player harbors an ambition to play at the professional level, so what a magnificent experience for our student-athletes who get to play in this match. I am certain it will benefit us all greatly moving forward.”

The match comes a day after FC Cincinnati will take on the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The match will be available to stream on ESPN3. This will be the second preseason match for the Norse, who will play the University of Kentucky on August 14.