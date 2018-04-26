The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

WATCH: The Debate on Gun Safety Reaches NKU

Jennifer McMahon, Katherine Vieth, and Emma Wilson

April 26, 2018
Filed under Featured Story, National News, News, Video

The national gun debate has sparked new passion and conversation in many students since the shooting in Parkland, Florida.  While much of the legislation that has been proposed in the wake of the school shooting has been to increase the presence of guns in schools, many more are opposed to the idea.  Many of those opposed are the students and teachers themselves.

