The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Police Beat week of April 4

Northerner Staff
April 3, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

March 27: A rear window of a vehicle in Lot V was broken by a student while performing batting practice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of March 28

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of March 21

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of March 14

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of Feb. 28

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of Feb. 21

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Pot arrests rise at NKU, but does the punishment fit the crime?

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Breaking News

    13-year-old driver collides with police cruiser at NKU entrance

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Suspects at large after robbery near University Suites

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of Feb. 7

  • Police Beat week of April 4

    Crime

    Police Beat week of Jan. 30

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Police Beat week of April 4