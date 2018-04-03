Police Beat week of April 4

Northerner StaffApril 3, 2018Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
March 27: A rear window of a vehicle in Lot V was broken by a student while performing batting practice.
Tags: Lot V, Police Beat, vehicle damage
