What you missed at SGA March 19

The Student Government Association was given an overview of NKU’s Quality Enhancement Plan and appointed a justice at their Monday meeting.

Here’s what you missed at SGA on 3/19:

Quality enhancement plan

Associates from NKU’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) Committee talked to SGA about NKU’s own QEP.

Every ten years, regional universities have an accrediting body check on each university. NKU’s QEP works to maintain standards set by the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges so that the college continues to improve for students and staff.

The QEP committee, created last fall, determined it would focus on increasing students’ information literacy this year.

“Information literacy is about being able to effectively engage with and use information in a variety of different contexts,” said QEP Committee member Jane Hammons. “It’s about being able to access information and it’s about being able to critically evaluate information.”

Hammons argued students would benefit from learning more about media as the world enters the information age.

The committee is now working on how best to implement this information towards students in the most retentive way.

“[NKU] could create a student group that gives presentations to different organizations as well as incorporating it within the new student orientations,” said Chair of Academic Affairs Committee Janiah Miller said.

The QEP will meet with SGA at its March 26 meeting to generate more ideas so that students learn more about the QEP and its significance.

Justice appointed

SGA appointed Austin Rizzo to its panel of justices. The judicial council opened the floor to candidate Austin Rizzo who told the council his goals and what he hopes to achieve while in the position.

Rizzo said will be “unbiased” while serving as SGA justice.