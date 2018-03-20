The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Police Beat week of March 21

Sam Rosenstiel

Sam Rosenstiel

Northerner Staff
March 20, 2018
March 20, 2018

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

March 5: Subject arrested on charge of public intoxication by the MEP building.

March 13: Subject gave officer a false name and was arrested on third degree criminal trespassing charge at Steely Library.

March 18: Two alcohol offenses were reported on campus.

