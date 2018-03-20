Police Beat week of March 21
March 20, 2018
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
March 5: Subject arrested on charge of public intoxication by the MEP building.
March 13: Subject gave officer a false name and was arrested on third degree criminal trespassing charge at Steely Library.
March 18: Two alcohol offenses were reported on campus.