Police Beat week of March 14
March 13, 2018
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
February 22: Report of a stolen backpack from a secured locker in the first floor locker room of the Campus Recreation Center.
February 28: Student reported being harassed by another student in the SU.
March 1: Subject arrested for being under the influence of alcohol by the MEP building.