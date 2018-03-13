The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Police Beat week of March 14

March 13, 2018
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

February 22: Report of a stolen backpack from a secured locker in the first floor locker room of the Campus Recreation Center.

February 28: Student reported being harassed by another student in the SU.

March 1: Subject arrested for being under the influence of alcohol by the MEP building.

