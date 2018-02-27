The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Police Beat week of Feb. 28

Sam Rosenstiel

Sam Rosenstiel

Jude Noel, Arts & Life Editor
February 27, 2018
Filed under Crime, News, Police Beat

Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:

February 16: Miscellaneous food items stolen from refrigerator located in a Callahan Hall common area.

February 19: Suspect in Lot F found in possession of suspected marijuana.

February 20: Possible damage to a light pole in the Student Union Circle around 5:00 p.m.

