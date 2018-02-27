Police Beat week of Feb. 28
Here are the highlights from University Police’s weekly crime report:
February 16: Miscellaneous food items stolen from refrigerator located in a Callahan Hall common area.
February 19: Suspect in Lot F found in possession of suspected marijuana.
February 20: Possible damage to a light pole in the Student Union Circle around 5:00 p.m.