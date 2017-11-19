VIDEO | International students at NKU

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Nick Mustakangas, Natalie Hall, Tim Rosewood

November 19, 2017
International Students are a huge part of NKU’s culture and well being. In this video, Fatimata Ndiaye talks about how we integrate our colleagues from abroad. All of our students are invited to get to know an international student through any number of events put on by the International Student and Scholar Association’s offerings throughout the year, or simply taking the time to make a friend in class.

