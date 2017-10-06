The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

The first Griffin Fest

Nick Mustakangas, Natalie Hall, Tim Rosewood

October 6, 2017
Filed under Arts & Life, Campus Events, Featured Story, News, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The First Inaugural GriffinFest took place Thursday, October 5th. Based on a “Reverse Career Fair” format, students explained their projects to prospective employers who came to them, instead of the other way around. The Fest also included a talk by Keynote Speaker and NKU Alumni Marty Boyer, in which he spoke about his trajectory after graduating to students in attendance. The Fest was a success with many opportunities for networking and getting the word out about NKU’s great students.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The first Griffin Fest

    Arts & Life

    VIDEO | Decades skate party

  • The first Griffin Fest

    A&L Features

    New esports team balances intercollegiate competition with love of games

  • The first Griffin Fest

    Arts & Life

    REVIEW: Mourning the Creation of Racial Categories

  • The first Griffin Fest

    A&L Features

    Across the universe: guide to Haile Planterium

  • The first Griffin Fest

    A&L Features

    Ana England’s ‘Kinship’ sculpts curiosity from ceramics

  • Arts & Life

    Teach Me How to Hobby

  • The first Griffin Fest

    A&L Features

    Emotional Support Animals: Furry friends that are more than companions

  • The first Griffin Fest

    Arts & Life

    VIDEO: Local rappers show off at cypher

  • The first Griffin Fest

    A&L Features

    REVIEW: Day one of Midpoint Music Festival

  • The first Griffin Fest

    A&L Features

    Review: Day two of Midpoint Music Festival

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
The first Griffin Fest