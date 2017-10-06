The first Griffin Fest

Nick Mustakangas, Natalie Hall, Tim Rosewood

The First Inaugural GriffinFest took place Thursday, October 5th. Based on a “Reverse Career Fair” format, students explained their projects to prospective employers who came to them, instead of the other way around. The Fest also included a talk by Keynote Speaker and NKU Alumni Marty Boyer, in which he spoke about his trajectory after graduating to students in attendance. The Fest was a success with many opportunities for networking and getting the word out about NKU’s great students.