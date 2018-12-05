The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

WATCH- Nontraditional Students and Their Stories

Payton Sturm, Erin Mogus, and Kayla Lumpkins

December 5, 2018
Nontraditional students tend to blend into the crowd among the traditional students on campus. You may not notice how different their life is compared to yours and the hardships they go through. Luckily at Northern Kentucky University we are fortunate enough to have a variety of resources available to help nontraditional students. These resources are located on campus and stay open later for students to come after normal work hours.

