WATCH- Norse Basketball on the Rise! Part 1
Kaley Albaugh, Harley Emmert, Ian Kallmeyer, and Grayson Yaden
November 26, 2018
Filed under Campus Events, Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Student Voices, Video
Men’s basketball is on the rise at NKU and over the past few years it has garnered national attention. Student support is an important part of the continued success of the basketball team. Unaffiliated student-run accounts such as Valhalla Vanguard have popped up, creating further buzz on different platforms.