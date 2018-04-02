The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

WATCH: FUEL NKU Hosts a Monthly Food Drive

Katherine Veith, Jennifer McMahon, and Emma Wilson

April 2, 2018
Filed under Campus Events, Featured Story, Video

The last Wednesday of each month, Fuel NKU sponsors a produce stand in the Student Union to offer free, fresh produce to students on a budget.  In addition to the produce stand, you can shop in Fuel NKU’s campus food pantry, located on the first floor of the University Center.  Offering a variety of non-perishable food items and toiletries, Fuel allows students in need to avoid hunger, giving them a greater chance of success.

