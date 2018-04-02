WATCH: FUEL NKU Hosts a Monthly Food Drive
Katherine Veith, Jennifer McMahon, and Emma Wilson
April 2, 2018
Filed under Campus Events, Featured Story, Video
The last Wednesday of each month, Fuel NKU sponsors a produce stand in the Student Union to offer free, fresh produce to students on a budget. In addition to the produce stand, you can shop in Fuel NKU’s campus food pantry, located on the first floor of the University Center. Offering a variety of non-perishable food items and toiletries, Fuel allows students in need to avoid hunger, giving them a greater chance of success.