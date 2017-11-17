As the NKU Activity Programming Board’s Entertainment division’s final event for the semester, Feel the Beat was held Thursday night (November 9th) as an opportunity for students to come and show themselves in a more expressive fashion. The event was held at NKU’s Student Union ballroom, with music and acts to fit a myriad of different moods. DJ Rerun hosted the event with his signature style, helping to amp up the audience, who were allowed to involve themselves with crowd dances and a live Twitter/Instagram feed shown on the projectors.