Video | Man on the Street: Fall break plans

Kevin Neltner, Nick Rust, Dylan Whitlock

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

What are your plans for Fall break? The Northerner walked around campus and asked some students what their plans were for break. Watch the video to find out!

Related

Comments

comments